Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for Ganpati darshan in Mumbai, poses for selfies with fans. Watch

Bollywood actors are currently in a festive mood, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Recently, Aishwarya Rai was seen attending the GSB Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and several photos and videos of the duo surfaced on the internet. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan seek lord Ganesha's blessings.

In one of the videos from the event, Aishwarya was seen protecting her daughter Aaradhya as they made their way through the crowd to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal. The mother-daughter duo greeted fans with smiles and even paused to pose for a few selfies before entering the pandal.

Aishwarya looked elegant in a white ethnic suit, which she paired with bold red lipstick and a small bindi. Aaradhya looked radiant in a mustard-yellow kurta set. The two also posed with folded hands for a photograph at the pandal.

Aishwarya is known for regularly attending the GSB Ganpati celebrations to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. Last year, she visited the pandal with Aaradhya and her mother, Brinda Rai. This year too, Abhishek Bachchan gave the celebrations a miss.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 in a grand wedding ceremony and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The family was most recently spotted arriving at the airport together after a vacation. Abhishek and Aishwarya also stopped to pose with a fan at the airport, and their picture quickly went viral on social media.

Aishwarya Rai’s recent and upcoming work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and others in key roles. It emerged as a hit, earning ₹344.63 crore worldwide at the box office. Since then, she has not announced any new projects, but fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again.