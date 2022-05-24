Aishwarya Rai wishes ‘darling mommy’ on birthday, shares photos with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, visited her mother Vrinda Rai to wish her on her birthday. The Bachchans recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya took to her Instagram page late Monday to share a few pictures from the birthday celebration. Also read: Aishwarya Rai holds Aaradhya’s hands as they return from Cannes with Abhishek Bachchan; fans say ‘beautiful family'

A picture showed Vrinda Rai sitting across a table with several flowers on it. Aaradhya, in a red dress, stood beside her with her arm on her granny's shoulder. Aishwarya stood behind them as they all posed for the camera. The background shows several family pictures of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and the Rai family, including her late father Krishnaraj Rai. Another picture from the birthday celebration also included Abhishek in the frame.

One of the pictures shared by Aishwarya Rai.

Fans of Aishwarya were happy to see a fresh post on her Instagram page. A fan reacted, “So beautiful.” Another called them a “happy family".

Aishwarya also shared a solo picture of her mom along with a sweet birthday note. “Happy birthday dearest darling mommyyy-doddaaa. Love you forever and beyond. God bless always always,” she wrote.

Aishwarya Rai posted a birthday message for her mom.

Aishwarya and family returned from Cannes this weekend. During her time in Cannes, Aishwarya walked the red carpet a few times. She last walked the red carpet in a Gaurav Gupta pink gown on the third day of the festival. She attended the premiere of Armageddon Time on day three, after opting for a black Dolce & Gabbana gown on day two.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya also attended a dinner party post her first red carpet appearance of the season. They also visited a restaurant in the city.

Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON