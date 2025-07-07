Aishwarya Rai's 'bhabhi' Shrima Rai recreates actor's Cannes look, months after claiming she doesn't use her for clout

In November last year, beauty influencer Shrima Rai clapped back at those who used to accuse her of using her sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai for clout. Bollywood star Aishwarya is the sister of Shrima's husband Aditya and never made a feature on Shrima's Instagram page for years, until today. Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law is beauty influencer Shrima Rai.

Shrima Rai recreates Aishwarya's look

On Monday, Shrima posted a video that she called the final episode of Cannes-looks-recreated series. For it, she chose her ‘nanad’ Aishwarya Rai's glamourous Gaurav Gupta look from the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Shrima used bright eye shadow and bright red lipstick to recreate Aishwarya's Cannes makeup look. She also styled her hair in glamourous waves to match the actor's style. She captioned the post, “Details for makeup products used: Foundation & lipstick ( Le Rouge Paris 420) & setting spray all @lorealparis Eyeshadow pallet @toofacedlovesindia & @diorbeauty Lipliner @maccosmeticsindia Ruby Woo @paccosmetic false lashes 54.” She used the hashtags, “#shrimarai #celebmakeuplook #bollywoodactoractress #aishwaryaraibachchan #cannes2025 #bollywoodmakeup #makeuptutorial.”

People left supportive comments on her post. “Please please bring aishwarya with you, would love to see both of you together,” wrote a person. Shrima reacted with a heart emoji.

“You look stunning 😍 it would be pleasure to see you two together,” wrote another person. “You are so humble and beautiful inside out😍😇 Loved your look👌🏻👌🏻 Love you both inspiring ladies❤️,” wrote another. A person even said, “Wow...Your features are more beautiful than her.”

Shrima's post about not using Aishwarya for clout

In a statement shared on her Instagram post in November, which was titled ‘Facts’, Shrima said: "My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name. I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this my husband, mother in law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved.”

That post is not on her page anymore.

Earlier still, when a person commented on an Instagram post, seemingly of Shrima, "Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya." To this, Shrima had replied, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her, and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you." Shrima had also posted a photo on her Instagram Stories in which she gave a glimpse of a flower bouquet which was sent by Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan.