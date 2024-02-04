Aishwarya Rai's interview with Simi Garewal interrupted by 'uninvited guest' in BTS clip, she asks: Who planned this?

Veteran actor Simi Garewal took a trip down memory lane and posted a brief clip from her chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Simi shared the video, which featured actor Aishwarya Rai and an 'uninvited guest'. (Also Read | Simi Garewal posts BTS video of Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist interrupting their interview: 'Aap kya karrae ho?') Simi Garewal and Aishwarya Rai on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Simi and Aishwarya interrupted by 'uninvited guest'

The video started with Simi asking Aishwarya, "If this beauty thing is so overpowering, does the woman inside get eclipsed?" Aishwarya started replying, "But for...I think people who do not know me when they'd first meet me, I guess they'd come with the bag--..." Simi then repeatedly gestured to Aishwarya that a cockroach was approaching her and said in a hushed tone, "Look. Eww."

Cockroach unsettles Aishwarya

Looking at the insect, a visibly unsettled Aishwarya giggled and looked around saying, "Hello. We could do with some help here." Simi looked at the crew members and said, "Cockroach hatao (Take away the cockroach), please. Bilkul Aishwarya ji k paas araha hai (It's coming towards Aishwarya)." Both of them asked the people around to remove the insect.

Aishwarya asks ‘who planned this?’

As a person approached, Aishwarya looked around and asked, "Who planned this (laughs)?" Simi said, "I've never seen a cockroach here before." Aishwarya continued, "Nobody is moving. All those guys are just looking." Simi replied, "Men have changed." Laughing, Aishwarya said, "Itne pyaar se he's put ghoonghat (He lovingly put a veil) on it and taken it away." As the video ended, Aishwarya, in an accent, said, "Suddenly, the cockroach has taken over."

Fans react to Aishwarya's video

Sharing the video, Simi captioned it, "Stop! Cut! Another 'guest' has arrived!! Uninvited!! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #CANDID #BehindTheScenes #RendezvousWithSimiGarewal #RendezvousGems #SimiGarewal #ChatShow #BollywoodStars." Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She did not move an inch unlike other women’s would have jump up and down." A comment read, “Two Beauties in one frame is a complete treat to my eyes but couldn't hold my laugh back when Aishwarya asked--'who planned this?'"

About Aishwarya's films

Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar in 1997. Since then she has been seen in many films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Taal and many more.

She was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2 which gathered massive responses from the audience. Aishwarya also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

