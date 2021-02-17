Aishwarya-Abhishek spotted at airport with Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda to join family business
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy
From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
(Read full story here)
Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19, says 'symptoms are mild'
Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis.
(Read full story here)
Aishwarya holds Aaradhya's hand as they leave airport, Abhishek follows, see pics
Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have returned to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after their trip to Hyderabad, where Aishwarya was shooting for her film Ponniyin Selvan. The trio was spotted at the Mumbai airport Tuesday night.
(Read full story here)
After being trolled, Kangana Ranaut says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise: 'Sending a hug and some Burnol'
Actor Kangana Ranaut in a tweet on Tuesday followed up on comments she made earlier this month, when she posted an interview in which she was compared to Tom Cruise. On Tuesday Kangana said that she never made the comparison herself, but that she'd merely repeated what a stunt coordinator who'd worked with both her and Cruise had said.
(Read full story here)
Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
A career in films might not be in the offing for Navya Naveli Nanda after all. The granddaughter of acting icon Amitabh Bachchan has said in a new profile that she is gearing up to join her father, Nikhil Nanda, in running the family business.
(Read full story here)
Dia Mirza looks ravishing in red in unseen new picture from wedding with Vaibhav
- An new picture of Dia Mirza and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, at their wedding on Monday, has been shared online by actor Smriti Khanna. Check it out here.
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi cries while singing for husband Ritesh
- Bigg Boss 14: Weeks after teasing and flirting with Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant was seen remembering her husband, Ritesh, and crying as she sang for him.
As Kareena prepares to give birth, parents Randhir, Babita spotted at church
- Kareena Kapoor's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, were spotted at the Mount Mary Church on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta send Dia Mirza love as she marries Vaibhav Rekhi
Kangana says she feels at home on the battlefield, finds 'solace in conflict'
- Sharing a new behind-the-scenes picture from her upcoming film Dhaakad, actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she thrives on conflict, and was 'born to fight'.
Mira Rajput grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun at friend's wedding, see pics
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput attended her bestie's wedding on Tuesday and has shared stunning pictures from the function.
Dia-Vaibhav's wedding conducted by priestess, fans hail actor's 'feminism'
- Dia Mirza has shared a number of pictures from her marriage to Vaibhav Rekhi, but one particular picture with the woman priest at the helm of affairs, has charmed the internet.
Suhana Khan stuns as she poses with friends in New York, fans say 'so glam'
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana channeled her glamorous self yet again and shared a set of gorgeous pictures on Instagram. The star kid is currently pursuing higher education in New York.
Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character's look
Navya Nanda hits back at troll who dared to attack her mother Shweta
- Navya Naveli Nanda stood up for her mother, and homemakers around the world, when a troll attacked her on Instagram. Here's her response to the person who implied that her mother, Shweta Bachchan, doesn't have a job.
Sarah Jane Dias: Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film roles
