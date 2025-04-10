Ajay Devgn announces first schedule wrap of Dhamaal 4, drops new pics with Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Shaikh

Actor Ajay Devgn dropped a surprise announcement for his fans on Thursday. The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the official update on his upcoming feature Dhamaal 4. Ajay shared a pair of pictures with cast members Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more to reveal that the team has wrapped the first schedule of the film at Malshej Ghat. (Also read: Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor address her replacing Ileana D'Cruz in Raid 2: ‘Sean Connery is not the only James Bond') Ajay Devgn with the cast and crew of Dhamaal 4 after the schedule wrap.

Dhamaal 4 first schedule wrap

Ajay took to his X account to write, “The madness is BACK! 😍 #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! 🎥 Let the laughter riot begin!”

In the first picture he was seen alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Sanjeeda Shaikh. In the next pic he posed alongside the makers of the sequel, standing beside director Indra Kumar and producer Bhushan Kumar.

About Dhamaal

Dhamaal is a 2007 comedy directed by Indra Kumar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aashish Chaudhary. The film was loosely inspired by American comedies Rat Race and It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The film earned over ₹50 crore at the box office and spawned several sequels, starting a film franchise. A sequel titled Double Dhamaal released in 2011, while the third sequel Total Dhamaal hit theatres in 2019.

Ajay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Raid 2, which stars Vaani Kapoor opposite him. It follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn) as he tackles another white-collar crime. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced under the Panorama Studios banner, Raid 2 is scheduled for release in cinemas on May 1.