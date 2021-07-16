Ajay Devgn gets a new haircut, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan go 'wow'. See pics

Ajay Devgn got a new hair cut and his hairstylist decided to share a glimpse on Instagram. The actor-filmmaker has impressed Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan with his new look.

Aalim Hakim posted pictures of Ajay Devgn after he gave the actor a new haircut. "Deadly Devgn sports a Dapper look @ajaydevgn Did this new haircut & beard for our one & only @ajaydevgn @ajaydevgn @aalimhakim," he captioned the images.

Many actors, including Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Mahhi Vij and Maniesh Paul were impressed with Ajay Devgn's new look. Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bhuj The Pride of India.

Anil Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan dropped emojis while Mahhi Vij clapped for Ajay Devgn. Maniesh Paul dropped fire emojis and wrote, "Wow." Abhishek Bachchan also dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

Earlier last week, Ajay Devgn had surprised fans when he was spotted in grey hair. Ajay Devgn had salt and pepper hair and a grey beard in the pictures that surfaced online. The pictures were from his bodyguard Gautam’s birthday celebrations.

Reports suggested that Ajay Devgn's salt-and-pepper look may be a part of his character prep for Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy Thank God. The film will also feature Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Next up, Ajay Devgn has Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is slated to land on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

Ajay will also make his digital debut with Rudra, a remake of the British series Luther. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Amit Sharma’s Maidaan. As a director, he has a film lined up, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh's Mayday.