IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn joins hands with BMC, Hinduja Hospital to set up Covid-19 ICUs in Mumbai's Shivaji Park
Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan and RRR.
Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan and RRR.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn joins hands with BMC, Hinduja Hospital to set up Covid-19 ICUs in Mumbai's Shivaji Park

  • Ajay Devgn has been working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to help Mumbaikars affected by Covid-19. The actor has joined hands with BMC and Hinduja Hospital to set up Intensive Care Units.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 05:17 PM IST

Filmmaker and actor Ajay Devgn has been working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide emergency medical facilities for Mumbaikars affected by Covid-19.

The actor has joined hands with BMC and Hinduja Hospital to set up ICU (Intensive Care Units).

As BMC commissioners, corporators, and others frontline workers are working tirelessly on ground zero, round the clock to monitor the emergency services, Devgn, too, is working in close tandem by doing his bit. This time around, the Tanhaji actor and a few of his esteemed colleagues from the film fraternity have stepped ahead and helped the BMC to set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

"It will be an extension of Hinduja Hospital,'' said COO, Joy Chakraborty confirming that they would provide food, linen, medicine, and manpower to this emergency unit.

Lauding the Singham actor's efforts to help people amid the pandemic, local Shiv Sena corporator Vishaka Raut said, "It is great that Ajay Devgn supported BMC."

Local newspapers reported that BMC has converted Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall at Shivaji Park to a 20-bed COVID-19 facility with ventilators, oxygen support, and para monitors. Devgn has helped by providing funds to the organisation through his social service wing NY Foundations.

Also Read: When Irrfan once shocked family saying he would fast on a day associated with Lord Shiva, Sutapa narrates incident

Sources say that besides the Ishq actor, filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj; OTT giants, Sameer Nair (Applause), Deepak Dhar & Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia, Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited), entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and Action-Director R P Yadav have reportedly made a contribution of over Rs.1 crore to the 'Smiley Account' which is the business development cell of the BMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ajay devgn brihanmumbai municipal corporation bmc covid-19 covid-19 in india + 3 more

Related Stories

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced her pregnancy in March.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced her pregnancy in March.
tv

Kishwer, expecting her first child with Suyyash, shares romantic video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Actor Kishwer Merchant had shared a romantic video with her husband Suyyash Rai. Showering it with love were their industry friends like Gauahar Khan and fans.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra has been seeking Covid-19 vaccines for India.
Priyanka Chopra has been seeking Covid-19 vaccines for India.
bollywood

Priyanka replies to man who asked her to ‘shift focus’ from vaccines to oxygen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has been using her social media reach to draw attention to the ‘devastating’ spread of Covid-19 in India. She sought vaccines for the country urgently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP