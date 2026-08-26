Ajay Devgn says Kuku Kohli 'changed his life forever', remembers Phool Aur Kaante director in heartfelt tribute
Phool Aur Kaante marked the acting debut of Ajay Devgn, launching his career in Bollywood. Its director Kuku Kohli died of a heart attack on Tuesday.
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli died after suffering a massive heart attack at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 77. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which emerged as a commercial success and also marked Ajay Devgn's acting debut. (Also read: Kuku Kohli funeral: Aruna Irani bids emotional farewell as Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects)
Ajay pays tribute
On Wednesday, Ajay took to X to pay an emotional tribute to the filmmaker. He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."
Phool Aur Kaante was released in 1991, and emerged as big box office success. Ajay went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for 1991. It also starred Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. The film established him as a action hero and shaped his three-decade career. After Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay worked with Kuku Kohli again in Suhaag (1994). The director's final directorial film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which was released in 2004.
Deep Dive
Kohli had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, August 24, after he began feeling unwell. Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani's brother, told India Today, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed”. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, Kohli was declared dead at around 5 pm.
Kuku Kohli's funeral
Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.
His last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26. The last darshan took place at his family's house at 9:30 am, as per the information provided by his friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.
The funeral procession started from his Green Acres house in Andheri West around 10 am, while his cremation took place around noon. His wife Aruna Irani, the veteran actor, appeared to be in an emotional condition while bidding farewell to her husband. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the funeral ceremony. Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit were all spotted at the crematorium.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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