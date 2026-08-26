Ajay Devgn says Kuku Kohli 'changed his life forever', remembers Phool Aur Kaante director in heartfelt tribute

On Wednesday, Ajay took to X to pay an emotional tribute to the filmmaker. He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."

Phool Aur Kaante was released in 1991, and emerged as big box office success. Ajay went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for 1991. It also starred Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. The film established him as a action hero and shaped his three-decade career. After Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay worked with Kuku Kohli again in Suhaag (1994). The director's final directorial film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which was released in 2004.

How did Kuku Kohli die and what were his final days like?

How did Kuku Kohli die and what were his final days like?

Kohli had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, August 24, after he began feeling unwell. Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani's brother, told India Today, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed”. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, Kohli was declared dead at around 5 pm.

Kuku Kohli's funeral Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

His last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26. The last darshan took place at his family's house at 9:30 am, as per the information provided by his friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

The funeral procession started from his Green Acres house in Andheri West around 10 am, while his cremation took place around noon. His wife Aruna Irani, the veteran actor, appeared to be in an emotional condition while bidding farewell to her husband. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the funeral ceremony. Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit were all spotted at the crematorium.