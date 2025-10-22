Akshay Kumar is depressed over Asrani's death, reveals Priyadarshan: 'He was working with him for the past 40-45 days'

Veteran actor Asrani’s death saw many in Bollywood express shock and sorrow, as the 84-year-old had been active and working till just a few days before he died. Asrani, who died on Monday, had been busy with the shoot of Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan till last week. In a new interview, the filmmaker revealed that the film’s lead actor, Akshay Kumar, has admitted to being depressed because of his co-star’s sudden demise. Asrani will appear in two films posthumously, Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, both featuring Akshay Kumar.

Priyadarshan on Asrani's death

In an interview with News 18, Priyadarshan addressed Asrani’s death and said, “Asrani sir used to bring a lot of positivity on set. He was a great man. It’s a personal loss for me. Very rarely do you meet people whose death affects you so much.”

The filmmaker then added, “Akshay Kumar called me twice. He said that he feels he’s in depression as he was working with Asrani sir for the past 40-45 days in two films. He would give Akshay a lot of advice. He also used to tell Rajpal (Yadav) about the mistakes he made in his life and how he shouldn’t make those.”

On Monday, hours after the news of Asrani’s death broke, Akshay had taken to social media to pen a moving tribute to the late actor. “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti,” the actor wrote alongside a picture of him and Asrani.

Asrani's life and career

An alumnus of FTII, Asrani began his career as a lead actor in Punjabi cinema in the late 60s, before making his mark as a supporting actor with Bollywood films like Abhimaan and Chupke Chupke. In the 70s and 80s, he established himself as a top comedian, perhaps best known for playing a jailer in the iconic film, Sholay. In the recent years, he appeared in small roles in hits like Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly and Dhamaal, among others.