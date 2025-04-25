Akshay Kumar once warned Saif Ali Khan about ‘dangerous girl’ Kareena Kapoor during Tashan: ‘Don’t mess with her'

Kareena explained how some kind of karmic connection brought her and Saif closer, as they were always supposed to do a couple of films together that never ended up happening because she always declined them. However, when they featured together in Tashan, sparks flew between the two. Akshay, who was also part of the film, warned Saif about Kareena.

When Akshay warned Saif Ali Khan about Kareena Kapoor

Kareena recalled, “Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got that vibe that Saif and me were, like, connecting. Akshay took Saif into the corner and he was like, listen, tread carefully. Because they are dangerous girls and this is a dangerous family and I know them. So watch out.” She added, “He was like, don’t kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him — that he was trying to say that, you know, you are barking up the wrong tree. Saif was like, no, no, I know that, you know, I’ve figured her out.”

Saif and Kareena’s love story

When Saif and Kareena were shooting for Tashan in Ladakh, the two fell in love. In 2007, they publicly addressed their relationship. During an event in Mumbai, Saif broke his silence, confessing his love for Kareena. When asked if they were dating, Saif said, “We are here together. Yes, we are together, and that is what I am comfortable saying at the moment. Yes, there has been too much attention lately... That is fair enough. We are not shouting from the rooftop (about the relationship), but we are together and happy.”

After dating for five years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They became parents to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (aka Jeh) – in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Kareena is often seen sharing mushy pictures with Saif from their vacations, giving major couple goals.