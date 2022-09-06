Sargun Mehta reveals ‘real life mein kaise hain Akshay Kumar’: I cannot put into words how...

Actor Sargun Mehta, who is seen as a cop in the new film Cuttputlli alongside Akshay Kumar, had one query hounding her ever since she signed the film. In a new Instagram post, she talks about how Akshay Kumar is in real life and reveals that is the only question everyone has been asking her. As Sargun praised him for being passionate and dedicated, he also responded with a “big hug” for her and promised they'd meet soon. (Also read: Sargun Mehta: I have swept KMC auditorium)

Sargun posted pictures with Akshay from the sets of the film that is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing the pictures, Sargun wrote, "Jis din yeh news aayi that I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, uss din se har jagah, har family function, har dinner pe ek hi sawaal tha ki "real life mein kaise hain akshay kumar" (Ever since the news came that I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, I only get one question at each family function and dinner - how is Akshay Kumar in real life). I am not lying when I am saying ki jab inki tareef shuru karo toh ghanto karte reh sakte ho (I can go on for hours if I start praising him)."

She added, "I cannot put into words how good he was with everyone during the shoot. How passionate, dedicated and disciplined he is on set. I always fell short of words. Ruling the silver screen and hearts for 33 years is no joke. A superstar in the truest sense . Thank you for being so amazing Akshay sir. Will always pray for the best for you... Love and regards… Sargun mehta/ SHO Parmar." In response, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Big hug SHO Parmar. Jaldi milange (we shall meet soon).”

A glimpse of Sargun's post.

Sargun's husband, actor Ravi Dubey was among the first ones to comment on the post. He wrote, “Love this picture,” and also dropped a few heart emojis alongside his comment. TV actor and Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal also wrote in the comment box, “Such a sweet pic.”

Cuttputlli stars Rakul Preet Singh opposite Akshay, in the role of a school teacher. It is directed by Ranjeet Singh and is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan.

