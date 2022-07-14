Sargun Mehta: I have swept KMC auditorium
Sargun Mehta has carved a niche for herself in both the small screen space as well as the Punjabi film industry. But, not many know that the artiste’s first brush with acting was, in fact, in #SaddiDilli — she was a part of The Players, the theatre society at her Alma mater, Kirori Mal College (KMC), Delhi University. During her theatre days, the actor says she has done everything from sweeping the floor to lifting props, and more.
She recalls, “The first year of doing theatre was absolute torture, and I felt like I can’t do so much work. KMC not only teaches you how to act, they actually go down to the basics. We’ve even swept the auditorium. They never used to have anybody else [for that]. They used to say, ‘If this is the place where we are rehearsing, you have got to sweep it, clean it’.”
The actor, who has been a part of the hit Punjabi movie franchise Qismat and the recently-released film Saunkan Saunkane, among others, also shares that their teacher, Keval Arora, who is the man behind The Players, would always encourage everyone to be self-sufficient, and not once did he differentiate between the male and female members of the society. “He (Arora) used to say, ‘Do everything that men are doing’. We were never spared of having to say that, ‘Okay, if we were to pick up props, men are going to do it’. He would always say, ‘You can do it, it’s just that you’re not pushing yourself enough’... I learned a lot, and it (her experiences) opened my mind about things where I was very close-minded. That’s what theatre does to you. It teaches you a lot about what moral compass really is. The first year was very tough. The second year, I started to enjoy it. And in the third year, I made acting my life,” says Mehta.
Ask if she would want to revisit theatre and she says: “I would love to be part of a play. I used to love doing plays, the energy on stage is unbelievable.”
As someone who has lived DU life, one can’t help but ask about Mehta’s favourite hangout spots on campus. “When I was in college, we would only hang out in canteens. I had friends from all colleges, so we’d discuss, ‘Aaj kiske yahan lunch karna hai? Hindu [College], KMC or Stephen’s?’ Everybody knew St. Stephen’s [College] had the best cheese noodles, Ramjas [College] had the best keema bhaji. There was also rajma chawal at KMC. And you can’t miss tandoori momos!” she smiles.
Author Tweets @Nainaarora8
Follow more on Facebook and Twitter
.
-
Bihar hooch tragedy: Patna high court acquits 13
A bench of justices Ashwini Kumar Singh and Harish Kumar on Wednesday ordered their immediate release unless they are required in any other case. A court in Goplaganj convicted the 13 in February 2021. In its 89-page judgment, the bench noted the investigation in the case was started without the registration of a First Information Report. The bench found no independent witness was examined.
-
Patna: 2 PFI activists, including ex-cop and SIMI member, arrested under UAPA
Patna police on Wednesday arrested two Popular Front of India activists from Phulwarisharif police station area and booked them under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of conspiring and attempting to create religious animosity and promote enmity between two religions. Police told HT that both the accused trained youths on the name of PFI and SDFI (Social democratic party of India). Patna police added the Enforcement Directorate will investigate the fund trail matter.
-
RSS 'chintan shivir' to begin today in Bengaluru, eye on 2023 polls
A “chintan” session organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Bengaluru ahead of the 2023 assembly polls will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. It will be attended by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. RSS leaders, including Mukund, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, are also likely to attend the 'chintan shivir'.
-
Light showers, scattered rain expected in Delhi today
Light and scattered rainfall are expected in the capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said and issued a green alert for Delhi. The alert will remain in place until July 19 indicating only light rain or drizzle. Parts of Delhi are likely to receive isolated light rainfall until Saturday. Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, recorded 123.7mm of rainfall in July.
-
2 held at IGIA for trying to smuggle 45 guns
A couple was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, customs officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili said that the two were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and Jagjit Singh, residents of Gurugram who were travelling from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City with their infant daughter on July 11. The two were earlier placed under surveillance by officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics