Akshay Kumar reveals his son Aarav doesn't want to join films or take over his production house: ‘He wants to be a…’

With several star kids already stepping into the world of cinema, curiosity often surrounds Akshay Kumar’s son, Aarav. While Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut with Ba*ds of Bollywood and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan impressed audiences with his acting debut in Maharaj, many have been wondering if Aarav will follow in his father’s footsteps. Now, Akshay has finally addressed the speculation. Akshay Kumar reveals his son Aarav's career aspirations.

Akshay Kumar reveals his son wants to be a fashion designer

In a recent interview with ABP News, Akshay revealed that he isn’t the strict parent at home – that role, he said, belongs to his wife Twinkle Khanna. He shared, “She is a very serious kind and keeps all three of us – me, Nitara and Aarav – in line. I’m more like a friend to my son. He’s 23 now, and he’s grown up so fast. He is studying at university and is deeply involved in his education. He has no bad habits. He’s more like Twinkle, because she too has always been very studious.”

Opening up about Aarav’s career choices, Akshay added, “He doesn’t want to join films. He told me straight, ‘Dad, mere ko nahi aana (Dad, I don’t want to come).’ I even suggested he take over my production company, but he isn’t interested. He wants to stay in fashion. He wants to be a designer, and he’s studying fashion right now. That’s where his happiness lies. Of course, I’d love for him to enter films, but I’m happy with his decision.”

Akshay and Twinkle have largely kept their children away from the limelight, though they occasionally share glimpses of their family life on special occasions. When Aarav turned 23 in September, Akshay posted a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside a picture with his son: “Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty-three, I was learning to beat up people on screen… now it feels strange to see you beat me every day – from tech to fashion to dinner table debates. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu… you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story 😅 Love you beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you.”

Akshay Kumar's recent and upcoming movies

Most recently seen in Jolly LLB 3, which earned ₹127 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews, kshay has an exciting line-up ahead. He will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla with Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi, Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan, and the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.