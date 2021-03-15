Akshay Kumar struggles as he goes down water slide, daughter Nitara can't stop laughing. Watch video from Maldives vacay
- Akshay Kumar posted a fun video clip showing him going down a water slide using daughter Nitara's fish float during their holiday in the Maldives. Watch.
Actor Akshay Kumar is a doting dad to his children - Aarav and Nitara. While Aarav, who is a teenager and might find dad's affection annoying, daughter Nitara has no such hesitations. Akshay posted a video clip from his holiday with family in Maldives, where he goes down a water slip using a kid's fish float.
Sharing it, he wrote: "Last day of the holiday...guess who insisted I slide down using her favourite fishy and had a good laugh." While he did not mention who it was who had insisted Akshay do the stunt, it was evident that it was his little girl, Nitara. In fact, as he struggles to balance himself on the tiny float, bumping against one side of the slide towards the end in the bargain, a little girl's voice is heard as she bursts out laughing.
What fans will also notice is that Akshay has a tattoo on his back of his son's name 'Aarav'.
Akshay, wife Twinkle and their family is away on a holiday. Twinkle has also been sharing a few pictures from their beach holiday. Sharing few with her husband, one of which shows her muzzling his nose and mouth, she had written: "Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :) #SmileOkPlease."
Sharing another with her sister Rinke Khanna, she wrote: "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters."
Akshay recently announced the release date of his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. Sharing the announcement video, Akshay had written: "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai PoliceWoman police officer #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."
Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will also star Katrina Kaif. It will feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. The film is part of Rohit's cop universe which also includes the Singham films and Simmba.
