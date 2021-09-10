Alankrita Sahai: I fought against three robbers and saved myself, they would have killed me

For Alankrita Sahai, who was robbed and assaulted at knifepoint by three men on Tuesday (September 7) at her rented accommodation in Chandigarh, the last few days have been a nightmare.

Talking about the ordeal which lasted for almost two hours, Sahai shares in utter horror, “Three men forcibly entered my house and they stole items worth ₹6.5 lakhs as well as cash. It was the most cruel act… I was attacked as they held a knife to my neck, they tried to strangle me, had their hand on my mouth and had pinned me against the bed. They hit me on my back, neck and forehead. They verbally abused me and threatened to kill me.”

Recalling how she managed to escape from their clutches and ask for help, the actor says she that there was a moment when they all were out of the bedroom and that is how she locked that door and then herself inside the bathroom.

“I then called my caretaker Rajesh who was downstairs, who eventually called the cops. But in the meantime the robbers started breaking down the doors and the windows. I held on to the door as they tried to break it down. I did my best to save myself and fight them off. I fought against these robbers and saved myself. They would have killed me,” she says, fighting back her tears.

The former beauty queen, who is in Chandigarh for an interior designing project that she’s working on, reveals that one of the guys among the robbers had done a complete homework on her. “He knew when my maid goes and when I am alone at home. In fact he was the same guy who came over to deliver furniture to my house a few days ago, he is the one planned all this,” the Namaste England (2018) actor says.

Sahai tells us that the only thing which makes her feel good about the situation is the fact that she was brave. “A senior cop commended me for my presence of mind. It is good to know that I was brave. I don’t want to be just a victim anymore. I want to rise above this,” she adds.

But it has not been easy for her as she has had sleepless nights since Tuesday. “I am so paranoid. When I close my eyes, I see those three men attacking, pinning me down and hitting me. If there is any small noise in my house, I get scared. I haven’t gone upstairs in my home, because I don’t have the courage to go there,” she says.

While her family has come from Noida to be with her, Sahai says she didn’t immediately tell her parents when it happened.

“My parents are traumatised. I didn’t inform my parents the same day because I was too traumatised myself to speak to anyone. I was with the cops the whole day and then I had to undergo a medical examination as well to make sure that all the marks and scratches on my body were taken care of. I didn’t want to trouble my mum and dad the same day because I was devastated with the whole situation. By the time I could call them, they found out and they are here with me now,” Sahai says.

All Sahai wants right now is the culprits to be caught soon.

“Everybody is probably doing their job. They have given a cop car outside and there was one lady constable on the first day, but I am home and not stepping out, so there isn’t one now. The cops said they will make a booth here as well. But until they are not caught, I will not be able to be at peace. I am involved in this investigation till they don’t nab the culprits. I just want them to be caught,” she concludes on a hopeful note.