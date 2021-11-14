Alanna Panday kisses Ivor McCray in new pics from engagement party, reveals she’s sad about going back to LA

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray had a star-studded engagement party in Mumbai on Saturday. The morning after, Alanna picked out some of her favourite memories from the ceremony and shared them on Instagram. In her post, Alanna wrote that she will soon be flying back to Los Angeles with her fiance Ivor. In addition to that, Alanna also revealed that she’s sad about leaving her family and home – she added the sad emoji to her post.

“So happy we got to have a small Indian engagement ceremony with our close friends and family before we head back to LA today,” Alanna Panday captioned her photos, which are a bunch of loved-up moments of her and Ivor. Alanna adorably kisses Ivor in one of the photos. For her engagement, Alanna opted for a grey lehenga by Manish Malhotra while Ivor complemented her in a white sherwani.

Alanna Panday followed up her engagement post with one more dedicated to her brother Ahaan Panday: “Baby brother appreciation post. Love you more than anything in the world,” she wrote.

Alanna Panday’s engagement party was a star-studded one with the guest list comprising names such as Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta, among others. The party was also attended by Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, who arrived with his son Nirvaan, sister Alvira and mom Salma Khan.

Ivor proposed to Alanna in the Maldives earlier this month. Sharing photos from the dreamy proposal on the beach, Alanna had shared this thank you note for Ivor: “Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day, Ivor.” Alanna also posted a close-up shot of her engagement ring.