Writers’ strike effect: Ali Fazal’s Hollywood work comes to a halt

Ali Fazal is riding atop two boats at the same time- one leg in India, the other in Hollywood. And yes, he admits that it does get tough. Currently though, he is facing difficulty of another kind. The writers’ guild strike in the West has stopped production on everything, and his projects have been affected too. Actor Ali Fazal was recently seen in the Hollywood film Kandahar.

“I am not shooting anything there currently. I have Anurag Basu sir’s film Metro Inn Dino in India, which I start. All my English stuff has gotten affected because of the big strike. All our work there, which was supposed to start last month, has gotten indefinitely pushed. And because of that, I am not being able to greenlight anything in India. May end se sab kuchh push ho gaya. Even Johnny Depp’s film was pushed, main kya hoon. I had a film and show abroad. I was supposed to shoot last month,” he shares with us.

The 36-year-old recently had his film Kandahar though, which released in theatres across the world, but in India the makers opted for a direct to OTT release.

