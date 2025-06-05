Alia Bhatt aces bridesmaid duties at BFF's wedding in Spain, shares BTS glimpses from festivities. See pics

Alia Bhatt has shared a sneak peek into the wedding festivities of her best friend, Tanya Saha Gupta, from Spain. The actor recently travelled to South Europe to take part in the wedding and has now shared a bunch of pictures from the event. (Also read: Alia Bhatt is the perfect bridesmaid in black, turns photographer for friend at wedding in Spain. See pics) Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding.

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from BFF's wedding

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a carousel post featuring pictures of herself at the wedding, in various pre-wedding and wedding festivities. This included a picture of herself with the bride and her looks from the wedding. Alia looked stunning in a modern black strapless dress.

Alia also shared pictures from another pre-wedding event, where she was seen in a white embellished bralette, matching blazer, and cream skirt. She also wore a necklace, sunglasses, and a bag. In one of the pictures, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also a close friend of Alia, was also there and clicked a selfie with Alia.

In another photo, Alia is all smiles as she poses with the newlyweds and her close friends. Alia wore a colourful kalidar lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. She added a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses for a fun, boho-chic feel.

Along with the post, she wrote an adorable note, “There's nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life (@tanya.sg @d_angelov). The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride -- and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home - ours is wherever we are together.”

Alia's upcoming films

On the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. The actor will also be a part of the sequel to Brahmastra, which is currently in pre-production as per reports.

(With ANI inputs)