Alia Bhatt better dressed than Zendaya at Met Gala 2024? Internet is raving about Bollywood star's stunning saree look

Several photos and videos of the actor from the global event, often termed as fashion’s biggest night, have been circulating widely on social media. While Alia’s family has shown their support and excitement for her appearance through their social media posts, her fanbase has also been vocal in expressing their admiration for her stunning look on the red carpet.

Alia wows netizens

In sync with this year's Met Gala theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, Alia's outfit was meticulously chosen to resonate with the theme. The intricately crafted saree featured delicate embroidery and precious gemstones, creating a mesmerising ensemble that captured everyone's attention.

A fan wrote, “Alia ate”, while another posted, “Alia is the winner for me”. A person praised her for getting the theme right, writing, “Alia is so on theme." An X user commented, “Alia Bhatt looked like a GODDESS at the Met this year!" with one gushing, “you ate and left no crumbs. DEVOURED”.

Her unique and ethereal look received widespread acclaim on social media platforms, with fans praising her for effortlessly blending traditional Indian attire with the avant-garde theme of the prestigious event.

“This is THE most beautiful saree I have EVER laid eyes on,” read one comment, with one mentioning, “She looks like an Indian version of Bridgerton”.

There was a fan who said her daughter Raha would be proud of her mom’s look. “Yes. Just yes. Raha will be proud when she is older! Go, mama, just stunning,” read the comment. One user shared, “This time Alia's dress matches the Met Gala Carpet instead of Blake lively”.

Alia gets a thumbs up from friends and family

Alia took to Instagram to share the look, captioning it: “A journey to the Garden of Time—an homage to art and eternity. Timelessness knows no bounds, and we recognise that things crafted with patience and care can endure forever. As we explored an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit seemed to take on a life of its own". (Read: Reddit thinks Alia Bhatt's 2024 Met Gala look is inspired by Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree from 2017)

Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, took to the comment section, writing, “My fairy." Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, also gave a shout-out to her and designer Sabyasachi.

“@sabyasachiofficial, you’re an absolute genius. Don’t know how you created this work of art in the time you had. It’s simply stunning, but even that is an understatement…. Truly a masterpiece and has transformed @aliaabhatt into a timeless princess,” she wrote in comments on Alia’s post.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Bipasha Basu and Janhvi Kapoor also supported her look by sending hearts and fire emojis in the comment section of her post.

More about Alia’s look

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, the Sabyasachi saree features a 23-foot-long embroidered train and took approximately 1965 hours to make, according to Vogue. It comes hand-embroidered with silk floss, glass beading and gemstones. Additionally, the hand-embroidered delicate floral in pink and green hues, beaded tassels in the borders, and a ruffled pleat on the front added to the dreamy charm of the ensemble.

Alia wore the saree with a bustier blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves, intricate embroidery and gemstone embellishments, and a tulle bow detail on the back. When it comes to accessories, she opted for jewels by Sabyasachi, including a mangtika, an ornate band adorned on her hairdo, hair baubles, statement earrings, rings, and high heels.

This was her second appearance at the Met Gala. She made her debut in 2023. She wore an ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung for her maiden outing at the fashion gala.