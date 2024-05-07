Reddit thinks Alia Bhatt's 2024 Met Gala look is inspired by Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree from 2017

Alia Bhatt wowed fans across the globe with her stunning appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in New York. For the event, Alia wore a hand-embroidered saree, along with a massive train, by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Now, Reddit has dug up old pictures of Deepika Padukone in a similar saree, saying that Alia's outfit is a "copy-paste" of it. (Also Read | Fans notice how international paparazzi screamed, chanted Alia Bhatt's name at Met Gala 2024. Watch) Alia Bhatt at the 2024 Met Gala; Deepika Padukone at an event in 2017.

What Alia wore for Met Gala

Alia, styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, wore the saree, which has a 23-foot-long embroidered train. It took "163 dedicated individuals" and a "total of 1965 man-hours" to create the saree. It has been hand-embroidered with silk floss, glass beading and gemstones. The floral saree is in pink and green hues, with beaded tassels on the borders, and a ruffled pleat on the front. Her blouse featured a sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves, intricate embroidery and gemstone embellishments, and a tulle bow detail on the back.

What Deepika wore in 2017

A few years ago, Deepika attended an awards function wearing a saree designed by Sabyasachi. She wore a sheer tulle saree with floral applique for the Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017. The saree featured a light smattering of shimmery embellishment, an embroidered border, and an extended train. She wore the nude drape with a matching sleeveless blouse carrying a plunging neckline and similar floral embellishments.

What Reddit thinks

A Reddit user shared a collage of Alia and Deepika's looks from the respective events. The title read, "Sabyasachi has to stop copy-pasting his old looks." A comment read, "He has been called out before, but nope." A person said, "Alia should have opted for Gaurav Gupta or Rahul Mishra, Sabya's designs are so repetitive it sore to the eyes now." A comment read, "Katrina also wore it at her wedding, and it's ever closer with the same green colour palettes. Sabya should have given her a lehenga instead or something."

Another person said, "I was telling y'all that these designs are common in India. Sabya himself has rinsed and repeated it so many times. Aloo looked beautiful and embrodery was amazing but was this a MeT GALA worthy look, no. And Alia should really blast on Sabya, man." A Reddit user commented, "Sabya run out of idea."