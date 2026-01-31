Edit Profile
    Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor a hands-on and expressive father, reveals he 'becomes a child himself’ with daughter Raha

    Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor's bond with daughter Raha revealing how he still waits to spend time with her with the same excitement. 

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 3:41 PM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
    In 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married, and that same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha. In a recent interview with Esquire India, Alia talked about Ranbir's relationship with Raha and how he's a sensitive father to her.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's picture enjoying with their daughter Raha Kapoor.
    Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's bond with Raha

    Alia talked about how she always knew Ranbir would be a present, hands-on father and added, "He’s sensible that way. He’s far more sensitive than he lets on. He’s shy, so he holds a lot back. But with her, he’s incredibly expressive. His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself.”

    Alia recalled how, during the early days after Raha's birth, Ranbir took a month off from work and stayed back because she wasn’t keeping well and needed support. She added, “He would go for a shoot and literally run home. He’d run straight into the room to see her.” The actor added that even now, after 4 years, Ranbir still keeps an eye on the baby camera and as soon as Raha wakes up, he's on his feet to spend time with her. He's waiting in the lobby to pick up Raha when she returns home. Alia says Ranbir's love for Raha "is very obvious."

    Alia often gives a glimpse into Ranbir and Raha's bond on her social media through pictures from their vacations together or on Ranbir's birthday. Their father-daughter bonding melts hearts online.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

    Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the seventh instalment in YRF's spy universe. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari and is scheduled to release later this year. Apart from this, she is also producing a Prime Video Original film, Don't Be Shy, along with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The release date and cast details are yet to be announced.

    Ranbir, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars him as Lord Rama alongside Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey and Yash in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026. Ranbir and Alia also have a film together in the pipeline, titled Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is currently under production.

    HT Entertainment Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Entertainment Desk

      Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

