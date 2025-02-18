Alia Bhatt celebrates grandma's 96th birthday with mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt recently took a break from her work and joined her family in celebrating a very special milestone - her grandmother Gertrude Hoelzer's 96th birthday. Alia’s mother and actor Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post accompanied by unseen pictures of Gertrude Hoelzer, giving fans a glimpse into their intimate family celebration. Also read: Alia Bhatt and mooch-waala Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their house manager’s birthday in new unseen video; watch Alia wore a lavender chikankari kurta, while Shaheen opted for an all-black look.

Soni shares special Insta post

On Monday, Soni took to Instagram to take a trip down memory lane, sharing a series of throwback pictures of her mother, Gertrude Hoelzer. The nostalgic collection included a striking vintage image of her mother in a bikini. Bringing the tribute full circle, Soni concluded the series with a heartwarming present-day photo, where Alia is seen affectionately embracing her grandmother, while Gertrude's face remains discreetly hidden from view.

“When we reminded Mummy, she is 96 today her first reaction was ‘ oh not very old, then !’ Happy Birthday gorgeous Mummy. May you continue to think young and live long (heart emojis),” Soni wrote.

Soni also shared a picture of a chocolate cake that read, “Happy 96th Birthday Mummy’. To celebrate the occasion, Alia wore a lavender chikankari kurta, while Shaheen opted for an all-black look.

The post soon caught the attention of many. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “So stunning! Happy birthday to her and many happy healthy years”, and Anaita Shroff wrote, “Happy 96th!”

“How wonderful. She sounds like a lovely mum. Many happy returns to the birthday girl... 96 years young,” one comment read, with another reading, “Beauty legacy till dear Raha ....now we know the source....Happy Birthday gorgeous”.

Alia’s next Bollywood project

Alia will be seen sharing the screen with Sharvari in the first female-led film of the YRF Spy Universe. Bobby Deol is also rumoured to be part of the cast. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the sixth instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Apart from Alpha, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline. She will star alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky spoke about working on Love & War: "We have just started working on the film. I have great comfort in working with Ranbir and Alia—this is my second film with both after Sanju and Raazi. They are very easygoing actors and incredibly talented, so it's fun on set."