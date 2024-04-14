Alia Bhatt drops unseen pic with Ranbir Kapoor as she celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her second wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor. On Sunday, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a romantic picture with Ranbir and a special animated picture for the occasion. Alia and Ranbir got married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. (Also read: Alia Bhatt thanks everyone for birthday wishes with a cute picture: ‘It was a good day’) Alia Bhatt shared a new picture with Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding anniversary.

Alia's new Instagram post

Alia shared a black and white picture with Ranbir which seems to have been taken on their post-wedding reception bash. On that day, Ranbir opted for a black suit while Alia wore a short silver Oscar de la Renta dress for the bling-themed bash. The new unseen picture was a closeup of Ranbir and Alia, smiling for the camera.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The next picture was a cute animated one, that had an aged couple dancing on the rooftop of a building on a starry evening. This seemed like a reference to the Oscar-winning Pixar movie Up, which released in 2009. Alia's post also had the song clip from the movie titled, ‘Married Life.’

In the caption, Alia wrote: “happy 2. here’s to us my love… today & many many years from today.”

More details

Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor also wished the couple. She shared a picture from their pre-wedding festivities and wrote in the caption, “Blessings (red heart emojis).” Meawhile, Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared the official wedding picture of Alia and Ranbir and wrote, “Happiest Anniversary Darlings,” in the caption.

Alia and Ranbir have a daughter- Raha. She was born in 2022. After hiding her face from the paparazzi and social media for over a year, the couple finally revealed it officially at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch last year.

Alia was last seen in Heart of Stone. The actor will be seen next in Jigra. She will subsequently reunite with Ranbir for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.