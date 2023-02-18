Alia Bhatt greets Ranbir Kapoor at airport with romantic gesture. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai on Saturday morning and his wife Alia Bhatt was there to receive him. Ranbir was recently in Delhi where he promoted his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He visited a college to interact with students and take on some questions about the film and his life. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘MIL ka dil’ as actor runs to hug her at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception)

A video from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning showed Ranbir walking to his car, in which Alia was already sitting. Alia, in a pink dress, is seen touching Ranbir's face as he looks at her in the backseats of their car. Ranbir then looks away, out of the window.

At the event at Galgotias University, Ranbir wished his wife and daughter Raha on Valentine's Day. "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you," Ranbir said.

Ranbir's gesture won Alia's heart as she took to Instagram and heaped praises on her hubby. Reacting to Ranbir's message, Alia wrote, "cutest human ever."

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film Brahmastra. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year. 2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor also stars in Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

