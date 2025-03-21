Alia Bhatt is in awe of Netflix's Adolescence, praises the ‘magic of storytelling’: Energy is palpable and moving

Netflix's Adolescence has taken the world by storm, garnering widespread acclaim and rave reviews from both critics and audiences globally. The show's impressive reception has also caught the attention of actor Alia Bhatt, who has joined the chorus of praise. Applauding the team, Alia shared that she is in awe of the cast and crew's efforts. Also read: Why Netflix's Adolescence is a wake-up call to society Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to express her awe-inspired thoughts after watching the mini-series.

Alia Bhatt is in awe

confessing that she's still reeling from the flawless execution of the project.

Sharing the poster of the project, Alia wrote, “This show is truly perfection... From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography - I wonder what it felt like when after an hour of calling action - to finally calling cut... how did the entire cast and crew feel????”

“The performances by each and every person that has walked into frame and out was ALIVE.. real raw and so so hot in the moment that the energy is very very palpable! & so moving. The magic of storytelling and an entire crew coming together to deliver, every department giving nothing but their heart and soul to every second on screen. I'm in awe,” she added.

Alia's Instagram Story.

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta was among the first to share her thoughts on the show, taking to social media to post. “Imagine a world of content where you have seamless one-shot episodes. Not one actor misses a beat. Not one. Not even the guy doing nothing in the back. Imagine massive critical acclaim, entertainment, and not being able to take your eyes off the screen. Imagine amazement, shock, goosebumps not because of cringe content but absolute SOLID work from every single department."

About Adolescence

Adolescence is a four-part limited series starring Stephen Graham and newcomer Owen Cooper. It received rave reviews upon release last week and has taken social media by storm. The four-episode series, directed by Philip Barantini, was released on Netflix on March 13 and went on to claim the No. 1 spot worldwide

Co-created and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, Adolescence tells the story of a family torn apart after 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a girl in her school. The show explores casual misogyny and the influence of social media on the youth of this generation. Each scene is shot in one take, which is being applauded by all.

The show has also sparked a debate about the feasibility of creating a similar project in India, raising questions about the country's creative freedom landscape.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared, “How do we ever create something so powerful and honest with a bunch of most dishonest and morally corrupt @netflix.in backed so strongly by the boss in LA". Sudhir Mishra also shared that such bold storytelling would never be permitted in India, writing, “Nobody will let us do something like that . One should do it as an independent film. Something of our own which is wanders, then stops, digs and goes where the smell takes us.”