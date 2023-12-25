Alia Bhatt looks pretty in yellow as she and Ranbir Kapoor attend Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt's home

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were all dressed up for the Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's home on Sunday. They were spotted leaving the Bhatt residence post dinner. Alia looked pretty in a fringe yellow dress and happily wore a cute Santa hairband as she made an exit. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor gives a tight hug to Animal co-star Bobby Deol at event; Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani attend too. Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor post dinner at Mahesh Bhatt's house.

A paparazzo shared a video from Sunday night on Instagram. It shows Alia in a yellow dress, walking out of her parents' home to get into the car. She is seen accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt who is in a black maxi dress. Ranbir Kapoor is seen a white T-shirt and beige pants paired with a sleeveless jacket. Ayan Mukerji, who directed Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra, is also seen.

Fans of Alia loved how she carried the cute Santa hairband. A fan wrote, “Loved the hairband of Alia.” Another called her “Cutiepie Alia”. One more commented, “Alia always so beautiful and loving her festive hair band.”

Ranbir and Alia's films

Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Animal. The film managed to beat his existing highest grosser, Sanju, and is now at ₹859 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The film managed to do well commercially despite being called out by some for being misogynistic and extremely violent.

Alia is currently working on her next film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone. She has also been busy with her multiple brand endorsements. On being asked about dealing with mom guilt while at work, she recently said during an AMA session on Instagram, “It is never easy leaving her. But I guess that will take a while to change. Knowing she's with family even when I am away makes me feel less guilty somehow.” She also said she has been a bit overwhelmed and preoccupied, adding "but... gratitude in my heart genuinely on a daily basis".

