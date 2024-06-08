Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose with Karisma Kapoor in serene 'family' pic from Ambani cruise; fans miss Raha

Karisma's fam-jam with Alia, Ranbir

Ranbir also chose a hat and sunglasses like Alia. He wore a pair of blue shorts with a matching shirt. Karisma was in a black and white dress. Joining the trio was Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra. They all looked into the camera and posed for a group photo taken during one of the festivities during the recent Ambani cruise in Italy and France.

Raha, Ranbir and Alia's daughter, who joined them on the cruise, was not pictured in the photo. Karisma wrote in her caption, "Famiglia (family)...." A fan commented on her post, "Ranbir is ageing backwards!" Another wrote, "Such a beautiful family!" Someone also asked, "Where is baby Raha and bua (aunt) Kareena Kapoor?" Karisma also shared a couple of videos of the breathtaking view from their cruise liner.

About the Ambani cruise festivities

Following their lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in early March, the Ambani family hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities on a luxury cruise in Europe. And in true Ambani style, the itinerary was full of opulent festivities and had the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Disha Patani were among the 800 guests on the luxury cruise liner. who got together to celebrate Anant Ambani's upcoming wedding.

Between May 28 and June 1, they were treated to a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the south of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres. On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. The festivities ended on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.