Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at construction site of new home, watch video
- Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Tuesday, reportedly at the construction site of their new Pali Hill home.
Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted arriving at a new property that they are reportedly having constructed for themselves. Ranbir and Alia have been dating for three years.
On Tuesday, pictures and videos of the couple, entering a construction site at Pali Hill in Mumbai, were shared online. They were joined by Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir wore a blue shirt and cargo pants, while Alia wore a white top and black boots. They were also spotted observing the construction progress at a higher floor.
This comes after the couple was spotted with actor Nagarjuna and director Ayan Mukerji, as they finally concluded filming on their long-gestating fantasy film, Brahmastra.
Alia and Ranbir reportedly spent the coronavirus lockdown together, and were spotted on several occasions in the compound of Ranbir's building. Last year, it was reported that Alia had purchased an apartment in the same building. While Ranbir stays on the 7th floor, Pinkvilla said that Alia had bought a place on the 5th floor of the same Vaastu Pali Hill complex for ₹32 crore. Incidentally, the tower is close to Kapoor family’s Krishna Raj bungalow.
Speculation about the actors' marriage has been picking up in recent months, especially when they travelled to Rajasthan with their families for New Year's.
Asked if he’s planning to get married anytime soon, Ranbir said in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.
