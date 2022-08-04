Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt reveals the special gesture Ranbir Kapoor did for her in between shots on Brahmastra sets

Alia Bhatt reveals the special gesture Ranbir Kapoor did for her in between shots on Brahmastra sets

Published on Aug 04, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Alia Bhatt has shared an unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Brahmastra as she described him as a co-star. The two got married in April 2022.
Alia Bhatt praised Ranbir Kapoor as a co-star.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to be seen in their first film together, Brahmastra. The couple fell in love while working on the movie, which began production in 2017. Reminiscing memories with Ranbir as a co-star, Alia showered him with praises on Instagram Stories. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Alia Bhatt brave for embracing motherhood early)

On Thursday, Alia conducted an AMA (ask me anything) session with fans, candidly answering questions from her fans on social media. One of the questions read, “Best trait of Ranbir Kapoor as co-star?” To this, Alia shared a picture of Ranbir from the sets of Brahmastra where he is making a heart sign with his hands. She wrote in the post, “Ranbir is the easiest person to work with! He’s so punctual! He’s so giving as an actor! He never leaves the sets! His disciple is beyond brilliant!!! Also he would make these little hearts for me in between shots."

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Stories.
Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year. They took the plunge at Ranbir’s hose Vastu in Mumbai, in the presence of their close friends and family members only. Two months after their intimate wedding, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. Alia shared a picture of them from their ultrasound session and wrote, “Our baby coming soon.”

Talking about her first pregnancy, Alia revealed how Ranbir Kapoor is taking care of her. She told Prabhat Khabar, “He has always takes good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will release on September 9. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

