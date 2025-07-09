Search
Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan is ‘a hottie at 68' in stylish new pics; internet gushes over ‘Raha’s nani'

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 09:55 AM IST

On Tuesday, actor and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a new set of pictures.

Actor Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, is proving that age is just a number. The actor is giving major style goals on Instagram at 68. Her recent pictures are garnering plenty of admiration, with many taking to the comments to declare her a "hottie".

Soni Razdan is married to Mahesh Bhatt, with whom she shares Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
Soni Razdan turns heads on Instagram

On Tuesday, Soni took to Instagram to share a new set of pictures with the caption, “Hello hello (heart emoji)”. The pictures show Soni taking close-up selfies. She appears confident and radiant, with a soft smile on her face.

Her makeup is minimal yet elegant, with subtle eyeliner and a muted pink lip colour. Her hair is left loose, slightly tousled, framing her face naturally. In the image, she is seen wearing a black lace outfit with thin straps.

 

Social media users are obsessing over Soni's latest pics, with many taking to the comments to shower her with praise. "Our hottie", “Oh wowww” and "Slaying at 68" are a few of the reactions flooding her post.

One wrote, “Dashing personality”, with another gushing, “Ms. Soni, still so beautiful.”

“Alia Bhatt in 2070,” one comment read, with one reading, “Damn, you're so gorgeous woman.” “Looking so hot dear,” one social media user gushed, with one writing, “Hi to Raha's Nani”.

More about Soni

Soni is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh was previously married to Kiran Bhatt. They have two children – Pooja and Rahul. Mahesh met Soni Razdan during the Saaransh shoot. They got married on April 20, 1986, and had Alia and Shaheen.

On the work front, Soni was seen in the 2021 film Sardar Ka Grandson. In the same year, she was also seen in a web show, Call My Agent: Bollywood. She will last seen in war drama Pippa, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur. She had Abir Gulaal lined up for release earlier this year. The release of the film, featuring Fawad Khan, was stalled in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

