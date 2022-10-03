Alia Bhatt says she's a fan of Ranbir Kapoor in new Mandarin Oriental post

Alia Bhatt was a proud wife as she declared herself to be a fan of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor said she is a fan of great performers, and named Ranbir Kapoor and Meryl Streep among them. She also revealed some other things that she is fond of, like wearing men's perfumes and sleeping with the lights on. Also Read| Alia Bhatt says baby ‘kicked’ throughout her award acceptance speech

Alia Bhatt recently appeared in an advertisement for Mandarin Oriental hotel's 'I'm a fan' campaign, in which she listed the things that she is a fan of. She shared that she is a fan of yoga, playing the guitar, sleeping with the lights on, and keeping a diary."

The actor added, "I am a fan of great performers. I am a fan of Meryl Streep." The mom-to-be blushed as she further said, "I am a fan of Ranbir Kapoor." She further said, "I am a fan of wearing men's perfumes, I am a fan of ragi chips, I am a fan of fun. I am a fan of making the most of what life puts in front of you. I am a fan of life's little luxuries." In the comments sections, many of Alia's fans showered compliments on her, and commented, "I am a fan of Alia."

In return for celebrities' contribution to 'I'm a fan' advertisement, the international hotel group donates to a charity of their choice. Alia is rooting for Salaam Bombay Foundation, a humanitarian organisation that helps ‘at risk’ adolescents.

Alia has joined the likes of Morgan Freeman, Adam Scott, Helen Mirren, Dev Patel, Lucy Liu, Cecilia Bartoli, Sir Andy Murray and Stanley Tucci with the campaign. Andrea Newman, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s Global Vice President, said about her contribution, "Our iconic campaign continues to make a strong statement about the Group, and its growing global footprint and international fan base. We are delighted to welcome Alia as our newest ambassador and our first from India.”

Alia recently marked the release of Brahmastra, her first film with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The two are also expecting their first child, and Alia recently launched a maternity line as well. Meanwhile, she also completed a decade in the film industry this year, marked her production debut with the Netflix film Darlings, and will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

