Alia Bhatt says baby ‘relentlessly kicked’ her throughout award acceptance speech: 'My little one...'

Actor Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Time100 Impact award on Sunday in Singapore. The to-be-mom delivered an impressive speech about being vulnerable and accepting her flaws. She also gave a shoutout to her unborn baby, who ‘kicked relentlessly’ during the entire speech. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shares glimpse from photoshoot for her maternity clothes brand)

In her speech, Alia began by joking that she was feeling a ‘tiny bit of pressure' to say something intelligent. “I think 10 years ago when I started working, all I thought about was how I would one day take over the world. How everyone, everywhere would know who I am and how hardworking and talented and intelligent and bright and flawless I am. I wanted to be perfect and I wanted the world to know it,” said Alia in her speech. However, she accepted she doesn't know how she ultimately achieved what she did.

She also talked about what she isn't good at and what she can feel proud of. “Tonight, I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I’m terrible at spelling. Like, really bad. But I do know what to say to someone who’s vulnerable. I have no sense of geography. Zero. I do not get directions. But I have a deep sense of respect and regard for different cultures. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak. But my emotional intelligence is something that I’ve worked really hard to cultivate. I have a tendency to be hard on myself with regards to my weight and my appearance. But I never say no to a French fries because, you know, YOLO (You only live once).”

Also in her speech, Alia thanked all her family members. “Thank you to you all for patiently listening to me. Thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me. Thank you to my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis,” she joked. Finally, she said about her baby, “And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me—me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much.”

Alia has delivered multiple hits recently, from Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR to Darlings, and most recently, Brahmastra, in which she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Her upcoming movies include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Heart of Stone and

