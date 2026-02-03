Alia Bhatt says ‘world’s best boy' Ranbir Kapoor can read her mind; describes daughter Raha as a little lawyer
In a heartfelt letter, Alia Bhatt reflected on her journey, her crush on Ranbir, and motherhood, emphasising gratitude and dreams.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt married her longtime partner Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, and in the same year, she also embraced motherhood with the birth of their daughter, Raha. In a letter to her younger self, Alia revealed how her daughter is a mini version of her and spoke about her husband Ranbir being her safest place.
Alia Bhatt's cute letter to herself
During a chat with Esquire India, Alia shared a letter she wrote to her younger self. She spoke about always having a crush on Ranbir and said, “Dear little me, please don’t cry over that stupid boy in high school, it’s not worth it. I promise you that one day, you’ll meet the best boy in the whole world. The one you’ve always secretly had a crush on, and he’s going to love you with respect, comfort, peace and laughter. He will be your safest place, your best friend, and he knows everything about you. You know that thing you always wanted, someone to read your mind, he will do that for you.”
She further spoke about raising her daughter Raha and said, “Little me, you’re going to have good and bad days, but you are mostly going to have grateful days, and that dream of taking care of a mini you comes true. You’re going to have the most beautiful daughter in the world, and your heart will grow in ways that you cannot imagine. She’s also going to be a little lawyer, so prep up.” She also urged her younger self to never stop dreaming and to love her mother and sister a little more.
The actor’s letter deeply moved her mother and fans alike. Soni Razdan wrote, “Ohhhh. How beautiful this is. Alia… really beautiful.” A fan commented, “That was so sweet — Raha the little lawyer <3.” Another wrote, “Got emotional listening to this.” Another added, “This is so heart-touching, and I love her confidence.”
About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir and Alia began dating after working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which went into production in 2018. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha later that year. Ranbir and Alia are set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a lead role and is currently under production.
