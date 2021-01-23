Actor Alia Bhatt has set the mood for the weekend. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a collage of herself and made a declaration.

She captioned her collage as "can't get out of bed kinda day". The picture showed various closeup shots of Alia as she snuggled in bed.

Alia was recently in news when she reportedly had to be hospitalised due to exertion. However, it was also reported that she returned to work the next day. Since October last year, Alia has been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt had reportedly taken ill recently and needed to be hospitalized.





One of her colleagues on the sets, actor Seema Pahwa, speaking to Bombay Times, opened up about Sanjay's style of working in the context of Alia's reported hospitalization. She said: "I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned.”

The team had quietly began working in October after a long break due to coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about it to Mid Day, an unnamed source had said: "To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”

Before the March 2020 lockdown, Alia had been shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Towards the end of 2020, she also began shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

