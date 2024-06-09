Alia Bhatt shares unseen pics 'from not so long ago'; fans say she's 'glowing'. See post

Fans love Alia's Sabyasachi look

Alia wore beige pants with a beige and pink floral bralette and matching jacket. She also sported a statement Sabyasachi belt with her look. A fan commented on her post, "Glowingggg."

A second wrote, "What a beautiful Sunday." A third commented, "So elegant, so beautiful..." A comment also read, “The shiny star which even can be seen in the daylight – Alia Bhatt!”

Alia's pic from Ambani cruise

On Saturday, actor Karisma Kapoor to to Instagram to share a happy photo of herself chilling with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor during the recent Ambani cruise celebrations. Joining the trio was Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra.

They all looked into the camera and posed for a group photo taken during one of the festivities during the recent cruise in Italy and France. Raha, Ranbir and Alia's daughter, who joined them on the cruise, was not pictured in the photo. Karisma wrote in her caption, "Famiglia (family)...."

Alia's recent projects

Alia will soon be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by her and Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

She is also set to play the lead in a YRF spy film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year. The YRF spy universe is an ambitious franchise that will see characters from different films cross paths. Tiger films starring Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan's War, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan are part of the YRF spy universe.