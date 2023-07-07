Alia Bhatt shares fun moment with her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan. Watch

Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor took to Instagram to share a fun reel with her co-stars that referred to the title of the film in an adorable way. (Also read: Gal Gadot on Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt: ‘I’ve been her fan since RRR') Alia Bhatt shared a fun Instagram clip with her Heart of Stone co-stars Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

Alia's Instagram post

Alia posted a small Instagram video where Gal Gadot joined her to flash a heart sign with their hands. In the video, Gal and Alia arrived from opposite directions and formed a heart shape. After this, the 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan appeared in the clip and broke the heart with his fingers folded together like a stone. All three of them shared a smile in the end. The video is seemingly taken during the Heart of Stone promotions at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil.

Alia posted the clip and added in the caption: "A lot of heart and @jamiedornan with a stone (laughing emoticons) #HeartOfStone @gal_gadot"

Alia on Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone will release on the streaming platform Netflix on August 11. "It was a very special film in the first place to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time for me to break into another language, into Hollywood as you say. But it was a lot of fun and I met a lot of interesting people," Alia told Mi-day about her work experience on the film from the global fan event. Alia shot the film and also performed the action sequences while she was pregnant. The actor gave birth to daughter Raha last year in November.

Upcoming projects

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar film sees her reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, and is slated to release in cinemas on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON