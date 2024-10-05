Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she attends Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru, greets audience with ‘namaskara’. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt attended Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru. Several videos and pictures of the actor greeting the crowd emerged on social media platforms on Saturday. (Also Read | Karan Johar got Alia Bhatt Jigra? Producer, director clear all doubt: 'We were dying to get her on board') Alia Bhatt posed with Alan Walker at his show in Bengaluru.

Alia attends Alan Walker's show

In a clip, Alia arrived on stage amid cheers from the crowd. She said, "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise." She smiled and waved at the audience as her Jigra song Chal Kudiye played in the background. In a photo, Alia was seen posing with Alan as they held each other.

For the event, Alia wore a blue off-shoulder bodycon dress and heels. Alan was seen in a grey hoodie and black pants. He also wore a mask on his face. In another picture, Alia was seen standing next to Alan as he played music. In another photo, the actor was seen posing with fans for the camera.

Fans cheer for Alia

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote, "OMG????? Alia Bhatt at Alan Walker concert and how radiant she looks." A person said, "Star girl." “Wow, she looks amazing. She's born to be in front of the audience,” read a comment. “Wow. A star with another star. Great surprise,” read a tweet.

About Alia's next film

Fans will see Alia next in Vasan Bala's Jigra. It also stars Vedang Raina, who will portay the role of Alia's brother in the film. It is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. Alia will esaay the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11. Alia was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Vedang made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.