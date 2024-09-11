Alia Bhatt takes daughter Raha Kapoor with her for an evening ride. Watch

Alia holds Raha inside the car

In a new video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Alia was seen holding Raha inside her car. Raha held the car window with her little fingers, while Alia tried to make her sit comfotably. Raha looked cute as a button in a pink dress. Meanwhile Alia sported a green salwaar kameez for the day. Check out the cute video here:

In a recent interview with mother-actor Soni Razdan for The Nod, Alia had talked about Raha and said, said, "The only thing that I’d do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art. That she learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport, because these three skills will be very helpful for her in the long run. I know there is no right or wrong to this, but you left it up to me to decide what I like. I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument."

Fans will see Alia in Vasan Bala's Jigra next month. The teaser trailer of the film was released a few days ago, which caught the attention of fans. It also stars Vednag Raina. Jigra releases in theatres on October 11.

Alia will also headline the first female-led movie from YRF Spy Universe titled Alpha, along with Sharvari. Shiv Rawail will direct the film. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline.