Alia Bhatt throws off sunglasses while dancing at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal’s sangeet, watch

Alia Bhatt performed with the other members of ‘Team Bride’ at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s sangeet ceremony on Saturday night. She and her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, the younger sister of the bride-to-be, danced to a medley of songs including Khaled’s Didi and Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover at the function.

One video shared by a fan account showed Alia, Akansha and others dancing to the viral TikTok song, Sick With It Crew Drop. They threw off their sunglasses as the song ended and transitioned to Didi. Another video showed them all dancing to Lover, Tesher’s Jalebi Baby, Chhalka Re from Saathiya and more.

In another video, Anushka and Aditya exchanged rings as their friends and family cheered for them. The two have been in a relationship for several years. +

The function on Saturday was quite the star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Manish Malhotra Bhumi Pednekar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Athiya Shetty, Varun Sharma, Krystle D’Souza and others in attendance.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Anushka said that reports that she Aditya will tie the knot on November 21 ‘took (her) by surprise’. Talking about their relationship, she said that he has taught her a lot. “It has been an amazing learning experience. We come from different worlds and, as a human being, you need to widen your horizon. He showed me a world and a thought process that taught me a lot. They made me who I am today,” she said.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pullav in 2015. She also played a supporting role in Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Aditya, meanwhile, has starred in films such as Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani. The two featured together in the ALTBalaji series Fittrat.