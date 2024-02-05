All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover’s directorial debut is a realistic take on the education system

The makers of All India Rank released the film’s trailer on Monday. Actor Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer that offers a realistic glimpse into the rat race to bag an IIT seat. The film, created by writer Varun Grover of Sacred Games fame, marks his directorial debut and served as the opening film of the 12th Dharamshala International Film Festival. (Also Read: All India Rank review: Varun Grover makes a tender, crowd-pleasing directorial debut) A still from the trailer of All India Rank

Watch All India Rank trailer

Sharing the trailer, Vicky wrote on Instagram on Monday, “Hum dono engineers ka cinema ki duniya mein safar lagbhag saath hi shuru hua with… Masaan. “Saala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota bey!” (Us engineers began our career in the film industry almost at the same time with Masaan. ‘Why does the suffering never end!’) A line written by him has over the years evolved to be one of the most noteworthy scenes of my filmography so far.”

He added, “I’m so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of ALL INDIA RANK… the directorial debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend Varun Grover. Shine on mere bhai (my brother), and my best wishes to the entire team…”

The two-minute-30-seconds long trailer hows how in the 90s a 17-year-old boy from Lucknow reels under the expectations of his family. He is prepping for India’s toughest under-grad exam at an IIT coaching centre in Kota and the going is tough. How he perseveres despite it all, seems to be the crux of the tale.

About All India Rank

Varun is known for his writing in projects like Sacred Games and Masaan. His directorial debut features Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles. All India Rank is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, with Gayatri M co-producing the film. Scheduled to hit theaters on February 23, the film sees music by Mayukh – Mainak, with Varun penning the lyrics too. Fans left congratulatory messages under the trailer, wishing Varun good luck on his directorial debut.

