Sam Bahadur OTT release: X users hail Vicky Kaushal's ‘pitch-perfect’ performance

Meghna Gulzar's war biopic Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, finally released on OTT on Friday. The period film dropped on ZEE5 on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Those who missed watching it in theatres woke up to the “pitch-perfect” performance of Vicky in the film. (Also Read: Meghna Gulzar interview: ‘Wanted to show Sam Manekshaw’s life story in the most comprehensible manner') Sam Bahadur stars Vicky Kaushal as the first Field Marhsall of India

X users react

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “It was a very bad decision to release Sam Bahadur at the same time as Animal. They should have released it today. Would have been a hit.@vickykaushal09’s finest performance till date. So good that you completely forget it’s Vicky Kaushal and start rooting for Sam. Brilliant!”

Another posted, “#SamBahadur Vicky's performance in the movie (bow down emoji). The film earned 130.3 Cr WW and became a HIT even after the Animal's Raze.” And a third one echoed the same thoughts by writing, “Vicky Kaushal in this pitch perfect final scene of Sam Bahadur (bow down emoji).”

Sam Bahadur OTT release

ZEE5 hosted the digital premiere of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur on January 26 on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, the war biopic chronicles the extraordinary life of Sam Manekshaw, from his early days of being the chief of army staff to his well-deserved retirement, exploring the milestones and triumphs of his illustrious journey.

Sam Bahadur, which released in cinemas on December 1, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

“The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it. From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication,” director Meghna Gulzar had said in a statement.

"I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release. The film’s digital premiere on ZEE5 will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation," said Vicky Kaushal in a statement.

Sam Bahadur had earned over ₹100 crore worldwide at the box office.

