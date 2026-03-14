Ameesha Patel remembers Dharmendra’s death as personal loss: ‘He treated me like family, regarded me as Ameesha Deol'
Ameesha Patel reminisces about her bond with late Dharmendra and recalls her friendship with Sunny Deol and his support in her career.
Ameesha Patel has opened up about her deep personal connection with the late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, remembering him not just as a screen icon but as a warm, caring presence in her life. The veteran actor passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable films and cherished personal relationships. In a recent interview, Ameesha reflected on the bond she shared with Dharmendra and the lasting influence of the Deol family in her life.
Ameesha talks about Dharmendra, Sunny Deol
Ameesha, who has most recently worked with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, opened up about her bond with the Deol family in an interview with Zoom. “When Dharam ji left us, it felt like a personal loss for me. I truly felt it. Although he treated me like family, I didn’t interact with him frequently. Yet, he regarded me as ‘Ameesha Deol’ and part of the family," she said.
Ameesha also reflected on her long-standing friendship with Sunny Deol, which dates back to their iconic collaboration in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, a historic blockbuster. The duo later reunited for Gadar 2, which was also a massive commercial success.
“Sunny and I have supported each other through our most challenging moments. I always tell him, ‘Sunny, it doesn’t matter if anyone wants to collaborate with you or not.’ I’ve previously stated that if Sunny asked me to play a tree in a movie without any lines, he’s the only actor I would do it for. I believe he understands that. Regardless of the circumstances, our friendship will endure, both personally and professionally," Ameeha shared.
Ameesha also credited Sunny Deol for helping her take up Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which became her breakthrough film opposite Hrithik Roshan. She revealed that she was initially under contract with Vijayta Films when the opportunity arose. Ameesha revealed that when the opportunity for KNPH arose, she approached Sunny Deol to request release from her existing commitment, as his film had been delayed for a few months. Without hesitation, Sunny tore up the contract and encouraged her to take the role, assuring her that even if he still held it, he would have allowed her to pursue the opportunity. Patel described his gesture as truly wonderful.
Ameesha's latest work
Ameesha Patel’s most recent major film role was in the blockbuster Gadar 2 in 2022, in which she reprised her iconic character decades after the original hit. Looking ahead, she is gearing up for another significant big‑screen appearance in Humraaz 2, the long‑awaited sequel to the 2002 thriller Humraaz. The film has generated strong buzz due to its connection with the original and the anticipation surrounding its storyline, with Ameesha recently expressing confidence that the sequel has strong potential and will tap into the recall value of its predecessor.
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