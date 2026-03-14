Ameesha Patel remembers Dharmendra’s death as personal loss: ‘He treated me like family, regarded me as Ameesha Deol'

Ameesha Patel has opened up about her deep personal connection with the late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, remembering him not just as a screen icon but as a warm, caring presence in her life. The veteran actor passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable films and cherished personal relationships. In a recent interview, Ameesha reflected on the bond she shared with Dharmendra and the lasting influence of the Deol family in her life. Ameesha Patel shares a heartfelt reflection on her bond with the late Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, emphasizing his warm presence and influence in her life and career.

Ameesha talks about Dharmendra, Sunny Deol Ameesha, who has most recently worked with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, opened up about her bond with the Deol family in an interview with Zoom. “When Dharam ji left us, it felt like a personal loss for me. I truly felt it. Although he treated me like family, I didn’t interact with him frequently. Yet, he regarded me as ‘Ameesha Deol’ and part of the family," she said.

Ameesha also reflected on her long-standing friendship with Sunny Deol, which dates back to their iconic collaboration in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, a historic blockbuster. The duo later reunited for Gadar 2, which was also a massive commercial success.

“Sunny and I have supported each other through our most challenging moments. I always tell him, ‘Sunny, it doesn’t matter if anyone wants to collaborate with you or not.’ I’ve previously stated that if Sunny asked me to play a tree in a movie without any lines, he’s the only actor I would do it for. I believe he understands that. Regardless of the circumstances, our friendship will endure, both personally and professionally," Ameeha shared.

Ameesha also credited Sunny Deol for helping her take up Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which became her breakthrough film opposite Hrithik Roshan. She revealed that she was initially under contract with Vijayta Films when the opportunity arose. Ameesha revealed that when the opportunity for KNPH arose, she approached Sunny Deol to request release from her existing commitment, as his film had been delayed for a few months. Without hesitation, Sunny tore up the contract and encouraged her to take the role, assuring her that even if he still held it, he would have allowed her to pursue the opportunity. Patel described his gesture as truly wonderful.