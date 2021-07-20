Amid Raj Kundra's porn case, Kangana Ranaut says she'll make exposé film titled 'Tiku weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut has shared her take on Raj Kundra's arrest. The businessman, who is also the husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in a case related to the production and streaming of porn films on apps. He was taken into police custody on Monday night.

Sharing a news report regarding his arrest on her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut said, "This is why I call movie industry a gutter... all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose under belly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru... we need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip ..."

Raj Kundra has been named as the key conspirator in the case. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has claimed that Raj was making financial gains through this illegal business by taking subscription fees from the users. The department also gained access to several WhatsApp chats which reveal Raj's involvement. He has been remanded to stay in police custody till July 23.

Kangana, on the other hand, shared her reaction hours after she shared a cryptic note on ‘kings’ and their right to keep their ‘eyes and ears open’. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Even in ancient times greatest kings used to disguise and secretly visit the remotest parts of their country, people and their homes to know to hear what their subjects talking or discussing, this exercise is a part of administration, biggest example is in Ramayana, during one such visit lord Rama got to know about Maa Sita’s perception among general people when he heard them secretly."

“No big deal if the king wants to know about antisocial element’s whereabouts or general issues of people and their mindset ....it is his right, prerogative and business to keep his eyes and ears open.... So hyenas stop crying foul and No I am not talking about #pegasus Ha ha ha,” she added.