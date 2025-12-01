Amid rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding today, ex-wife posts about ‘desperate people’

Amid growing chatter about Raj Nidimoru’s rumoured marriage to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his ex-wife Shhyamali De has shared a cryptic post online. Without taking any names, she shared a message about “desperate people”, which many social media users are interpreting as a subtle dig at the swirling speculation surrounding the duo. There has been speculation for months about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s rumoured romance.

Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife shares a cryptic post

Late on Sunday, Shhyamali De took to Instagram Stories to share a note which read, "Desperate people do desperate things.”

Although Shhyamali didn’t mention anyone by name, social media users quickly picked up on the timing of her post, given the ongoing buzz about Samantha and Raj’s rumoured wedding. Many were swift to connect the dots, sparking fresh discussions across platforms.

Shhyamali De's Instagram note.

Rumours suggest that Samantha and Raj are set to marry at the Isha Centre in Coimbatore on Monday. The rumours stemmed from a Reddit post mentioning that they are expected to get married in Coimbatore. However, neither of them has confirmed anything about the speculated ceremony.

“Wait is this implying they got married out of desperation? Damn. That’s a savage post and a dark thought. I guess ppl do crazy things - not the first time.”

“I feel so bad for her, the person who was with you when you were nobody is the person who truly loves you,” one shared. Another social media user wrote, “His ex wife should prioritize moving on instead of fixating on this couple. Hope she gets out of this pain cycle. It's time to move on, I hope she now let's go of that man and what he did to her, and finds the joy in her life again.”

What do we know about Samantha and Raj

There has been speculation for months about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s rumoured romance, though both have remained tight-lipped about the reports. However, the actor appeared to make things Instagram-official last month when she shared a photo of the two hugging each other, sparking fresh chatter about their relationship.

Samantha and Raj worked together for the web series, The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Raj is known to be married to Shhyamali De, an assistant director who has worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj in the past. Meanwhile, Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitnaya.