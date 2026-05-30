Amid US-Iran war, Mandana Karimi says she is learning to live again after relocating to Dubai: ‘Nothing is normal’

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a series of snaps from her daily life, with pictures taken inside the elevator, along with a note to each one of them. “Between grief and gratitide, I found my reflection again. The world changed overnight. Learning to live in it takes time," she began. The note read, “Some days we protest. Some days we rebuild. Both matter. Finding joy again doesn't make the struggle less real. Behind the smile is a story of loss, resilience, and starting over.”

Actor Mandana Karimi has been open about her concern with the current situation in India amid the US-Iran conflict . It all started after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint strike by the United States and Israel in March. The assassination of Ali Khamenei in missile strikes from the US and Israel plunged the Middle East into a full-blown conflict. Born in Iran, Mandana has now taken to her Instagram account to share moments from her life after relocating to Dubai, adding that she is learning to live again while continuing to carry Iran in her heart.

‘We can move forward without leaving anyone behind’ In the caption, Mandana penned an emotional note to share her thoughts. It read, “Lately, you’ve seen more of my life and less of my grief. But please don’t confuse healing with forgetting. The strongest lesson I’ve learned from being Iranian is that we can carry heartbreak and hope at the same time. We can fight for our people while rebuilding our own lives. We can laugh and still mourn. We can move forward without leaving anyone behind.”

She added, 'Nothing is normal. Nothing is forgotten. I’m simply learning to live again while continuing to carry Iran in my heart, every single day. We remember. We resist. We rebuild. Payandeh Iran." The post was geotagged in Dubai.

Earlier this month, Mandana did an AMA session where she replied to fan questions. One fan asked, ‘Have you left Mumbai for good? Do you miss the city?’ In response, Mandana shared a video of herself recording a statement from the airport, in which she said, “I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India. This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, its finally… leaving behind my second home… and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything.” Mandana had shared that she will not move to Iran because she was banned there a decade ago.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film Thar. She has taken a break from acting in recent years. She was also part of the reality show Lock Upp (2022).