Amitabh Bachchan champions ‘adbhut’ 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Rajasthan Royals' IPL exit: ‘Iss umar mein…’

After the IPL match on Friday, Amitabh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post in support of Sooryavanshi . He remarked how, at the cricketer’s age, he couldn’t even play gully danda properly. The star wrote in Hindi: “T 5756(i) - Sooryavanshi - १५ साल की उम्र का अद्भुत सूर्या । इस उम्र में तो हम बंटों और गुल्ली डंडा भी ठीक से नहीं खेल पा रहे थे!! (T 5756(i) - Sooryavanshi — The amazing 15-year-old Soorya. At that age, I couldn't even play marbles or gulli danda properly!!)”

On Friday, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) played Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and lost. This marks the team’s exit despite 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s play. After the match, as the teen prodigy became emotional, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan championed him.

Fans seemed to agree, as one of them commented, “I'm not a huge IPL fan ..It doesn't matter who loses or wins .. But the only regret about Rajasthan Royals losing today is that we won't get to see another innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.” Another wrote, “Sir Gulli Danda is the mother of cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the hero of cricket in the future. Today, unfortunately, RR lost but Sooryavanshi won. Behind Sooryavanshi's game is his father's sacrifice, penance, hard work; he should be saluted.”

According to ANI, Sooryavanshi put on one of the greatest T20 batting exhibitions, scoring 96 runs in 47 balls. However, when RR lost to GT, he was seen sitting in the dugout, looking dejected, as a staff member consoled him. He was also seen getting emotional at the team not qualifying despite his play. Numerous fans shared clips of an emotional Sooryavanshi on social media, accompanied by supportive messages.

Recent work Amitabh last starred in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth and the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. In Vettaiyan, he played a judge and Human Rights Commission member who calls out a corrupt cop for his encounter killings. In Kalki 2898 AD, he played Ashwatthama, who is waiting for the birth of the Kalki avatar. Amitabh also played a cameo in the Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate and provided the voiceover for Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur in 2025.

Amitabh is currently shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Kamal after Deepika’s exit. While Sai Pallavi’s name has been rumoured to be attached to the project, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.