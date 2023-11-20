Twitter reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet just before India lost world cup 2023 final to Australia

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier gotten a warning against attending Sunday's world cup 2023 final after he had recently said that Indian cricket team always wins, when he doesn't watch its match. Now, the veteran actor's latest tweet, which he shared a couple of hours before Australia won World Cup 2023, is grabbing attention. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan wondering ‘jaun ki na jaun’ for World Cup final as India won when he didn't watch match Amitabh Bachchan had talked about not attending India's matches, saying the team won, whenever he did not watch.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

On Sunday night, he had tweeted, "T 4835 - Kuch bhi toh nahi (Nothing at all)." Many were convinced, Amitabh Bachchan was hinting at the India vs Australia match, in which Australia was successfully chasing India's 240 runs, at the time.

Reacting to Amitabh's tweet, an X user wrote, "Aap please match na dekhiye (Please don't watch the match)." Another said, "Sir please! Stop watching the match right now, wherever you are. Please." A person also asked, "Match to nahi dekh rahe ho na (You are not watching the match right?" One also said, “Hope you did not watch the match?!”

What Amitabh said about watching India's matches

A couple of days earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared via X (formerly Twitter) that he was not sure if he should attend the India vs Australia World Cup (WC) 2023 final match on November 19. India played the WC final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Amitabh had tweeted On November 17, "T 4832 - Ab soch raha hoon, jaaun ki na jaaun (Now I am thinking whether I should go or not)!" In another tweet, he had said on November 15, "T 4831 - when I don't watch we WIN!" He was speaking about the thrilling World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand on November 15 that witnessed many Bollywood stars in attendance.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Animal, went to watch the match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. He was joined by actors John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as well as billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani at the gallery.

Cricketer Virat Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, also watched the match in Mumbai. She was spotted drowning her husband in multiple flying kisses from the stands as he hit his 50th ODI century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record.

