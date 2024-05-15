Amitabh Bachchan reacts as son Abhishek introduces him to new gadget worth around 3 lakh: 'Simply beyond the beyond'

On Wednesday, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself wearing a headset. In his Instagram caption, he wrote he was introduced to Apple Vision Pro by Abhishek Bachchan. The actor, dressed in blue printed jacket, wrote alongside the photo, "Wooaaaaah... the Apple Vision Pro... simply beyond the beyond..." Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she gets the same respect as Amitabh Bachchan in the industry Amitabh Bachchan gushed about Apple's latest gadget in a new post.

Abhishek introduces dad Amitabh to Apple gadget

In his caption, Amitabh further wrote about Apple's latest gadget with a 3D camera, “Viewing shall never be the same again after putting this ‘baby’ on! Abhishek just introduced me to it and!!!!!”

As per a recent report by theverge.com, the Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (approximately ₹2.9 lakh) with 256GB of internal storage.

Singer Ila Arun commented on the actor's post, "Wow sir, what a happening picture." An Amitabh Bachchan fan also commented, "You look so handsome with Apple Vision Pro. Happy viewing!" Another wrote, “Such a cool photo of the superstar!”

Amitabh's upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan has been busy working on Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth. Recently, pictures from his and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film went viral. In a photo, the actors, wearing sleek suits, posed together.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them engrossed in discussion. Prior to this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film together was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Amitabh will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD. The film will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. It is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin.