Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘idiots, those with limited brain’ amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

Amitabh shares cryptic note

Amitabh's note read, "Idiots and those with limited brain - never a dearth of such in this world; they make and print their own imbecelic fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half witted deficiencies in such." He, however, didn't share any more details. He simply signed off saying, "My love."

This comes amid divorce rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

Amitabh also posts a tweet

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh shared a tweet. He wrote, "T 5216 - Banane waale jo har shabd kaa apna hi arth nikalte hai, apna niji jeevan ke anarth ko chipaate hai (Those who derive their own meaning from every word, hide the misfortunes of their personal lives) (rolling on the floor laughing emoji)."

Amitabh's notes come days after his angry tweet

Recently, Amitabh left his fans confused with his angry tweet. He wrote on X, "T 5210 - Chup (quiet)! (enraged face emoji)." Later, he shared another tweet, "T 5211 - Chup chaap, chidi ka baap (zipper-mouth face emojis)." A loose translation of this goes--"you're too insignificant to speak".

About Abhishek, Aishwarya divorce rumours

The divorce rumours between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family began in July 2024 during the wedding of Anant Ambani. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at the venue.

The rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh, his wife Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli, made an appearance together.

The rumours gathered momentum after Abhishek or his family didn't wish Aishwarya on her birthday. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.

About Amitabh's films

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. It released in theatres recently. He currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16.